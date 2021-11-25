New Zealand opposition leader Collins ousted by caucus

The new National Party leader will be chosen next week. Possible contenders include Bridges, former Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon and former police officer Mark Mitchell. Collins plans to stay on in Parliament as a lawmaker representing the Auckland district of Papakura.

Collins said it had required stamina and resolve to take on the leadership during “the worst of times.”

“I knew when I was confided in by a female colleague regarding her allegation of serious misconduct against a senior colleague, that I would likely lose the leadership by taking the matter so seriously,” Collins wrote on Twitter. “If I hadn’t, then I felt that I wouldn’t deserve the role.”

Dean said that Bridges apologized at the time but the incident "continued to play on my mind.”

Ardern last year won a second term in a landslide of historic proportions. The popularity of her Labour Party has slipped since then, but most of the gains have gone to the libertarian ACT Party, while Collins and the National Party have continued to languish in opinion polls.

Caption Former National Party leader Simon Bridges address a press conference at Parliament, in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. A year after suffering a huge election loss, New Zealand's conservative opposition leader Judith Collins has been ousted by her caucus. (Mark Mitchell/NZ Herald via AP) Credit: Mark Mitchell Credit: Mark Mitchell

Caption National MP Christopher Luxon answers questions during a press conference at parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, Nov. 23, 2021.A year after suffering a huge election loss, New Zealand's conservative opposition leader Judith Collins has been ousted by her caucus. (Mark Mitchell/NZ Herald via AP) Credit: Mark Mitchell Credit: Mark Mitchell