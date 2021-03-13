New Zealand marks 2 years since Christchurch mosque killings

“They were attacks on all of humanity,” he said.

He said the survivors would never be able to erase the pain in their hearts and would never be the same.

“However, the future is in our hands,” he said. “We will go on and we will be positive together.”

In the March 15, 2019, attacks, Australian Brenton Tarrant killed 44 people at the Al Noor mosque during Friday prayers before driving to the Linwood mosque, where he killed seven more.

Last year Tarrant, 30, pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism, He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

After the attacks, New Zealand quickly passed new laws banning the deadliest types of semiautomatic weapons.

During the service, the names of each of the 51 people who were killed were read out. The efforts of first responders, including police and medics, were also acknowledged.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told the crowd that when preparing her speech, she had been at a loss for what to say because words would never change what happened.

“But while words cannot perform miracles, they do have the power to heal,” she said.

The Muslim community had experienced hatred and racism even before the attacks, she said, and words should be used for change.

“There will be an unquestionable legacy from March 15,” Ardern said. “Much of it will be heartbreaking. But it is never too early or too late for the legacy to be a more inclusive nation.”

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at a National Remembrance Service, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Christchurch, New Zealand.

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2020, file photo, Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant, 29, sits in the dock on the final day of his sentencing hearing at the Christchurch High Court after pleading guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Temel Atacocugu, who survived being shot nine times during the March 15, 2019, attack on the Al Noor mosque, speaks at a National Remembrance Service, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Christchurch, New Zealand. Atacocugu said the slaughter was caused by racism and ignorance.

Kiran Munir, whose husband Haroon Mahmood was killed in the attacks, tells the crowd she had lost the love of her life and her soulmate, as she speaks at a National Remembrance Service, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Christchurch, New Zealand.