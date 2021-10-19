New Zealand hits virus high, pushes vaccination as way out

Ardern has also embarked on an all-out effort to get people vaccinated. That's included a televised “Vaxathon” festival on Saturday which saw a record 130,000 people getting shots, more than 2% of the New Zealand's population of 5 million.

Ardern has promised to outline a path out of lockdown for Auckland based on vaccination numbers.

The government has previously talked about the importance of getting 90% of people aged 12 and over fully vaccinated, including a high proportion of Maori, who have been particularly hard hit by the outbreak.

But that goal remains some distance away, with 85% of eligible people having had at least one dose and 67% fully vaccinated. The numbers are lower among Maori.

Professor Michael Baker, an epidemiologist at the University of Otago, said he was concerned that contact tracers in Auckland would soon become overwhelmed. He said lawmakers needed to consider temporarily reimposing stricter lockdown rules as a circuit breaker.

“There are burning embers all over city,” Baker said. “They have lifted the wet blanket of the strong lockdown, and people are getting lockdown fatigue."

Baker said he thought it was possible for the government to continue eliminating the outbreak outside of Auckland, provided it kept in place strict border controls around the city.

He said the most important goal in any reopening would be to ensure the health system was not overrun.