New Zealand court rules against anti-vax parents of ill baby

The parents had said they had unvaccinated donors willing to give blood for their son's operation, but health authorities argued that such directed donations should only occur in exceptional circumstances, such as for recipients with very rare blood types.

Health authorities also said the unvaccinated donors wouldn't necessarily give them access to all the blood products they might need during the boy's surgery.

The parents used discredited arguments and fringe theories to try to show that mRNA vaccines were unsafe.

The judge said the baby's parents were loving and wanted the best for their son and accepted that he needed the surgery. The judge said the relationship between the parents and clinicians had suffered and that they should try to improve it before and after the surgery and be respectful of each other.

Court rules prevent the baby and parents from being named. Court documents identified the mother as a midwife.