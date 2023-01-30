New Zealand city to get more dangerous rainfall after flood

“That’s nothing like Friday night, but the ground is so saturated and the drains are so full that if anything, it could be more dangerous than even Friday,” Brown said.

Brown said the number of residents of Auckland and surrounding areas asking for help due to storm damage would continue to rise.

“It has taken some time for everyone to appreciate just how big and widespread an event this has been and it hasn’t finished yet,” Brown said.

“The downfall was by far the biggest in our history. It was well beyond even what our emergency people either imagined or planned for,” Brown added.

The heavy rain warning for Tuesday covered Auckland and further north on the North Island.

“This rain is expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding. Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities,” a MetService statement said.

Auckland schools will remain closed until next week.

Auckland Airport has resumed operations that were shut down by the storm Friday, but the airport warned in a statement that flight schedules may be disrupted for several days.

Credit: Brett Phibbs

Credit: Dean Purcell

Credit: Dean Purcell

Credit: Hadyen Woodward