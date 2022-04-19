journal-news logo
New York Times promotes Joseph Kahn to executive editor

Joe Kahn poses for a photo, Sunday, April 17, 2022 in New York. The New York Times has named Kahn as its new executive editor, replacing Dean Baquet as leader of the storied paper's newsroom. The Times said Kahn, who has been managing editor at the the paper since 2016, will assume his new role effective June 14. Baquet will remain at The Times but in a new position, the paper said in a news release Tuesday, April 19 .(Celeste Sloman/The New York Times via AP)

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The New York Times has named Joseph Kahn as its new executive editor, replacing Dean Baquet as leader of the storied paper’s newsroom

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times has named Joseph Kahn as its new executive editor, replacing Dean Baquet as leader of the storied paper's newsroom.

The Times said Kahn, who has been managing editor at the the paper since 2016, will assume his new role effective June 14. Baquet will remain at The Times but in a new position, the paper said in a news release Tuesday.

Kahn previously served as The Times' Beijing bureau chief and led the paper's international desk, which won six Pulitzer Prizes under his stewardship.

“We couldn’t ask for a better leader for our newsroom amid a historic convergence of events," said A. G. Sulzberger, publisher and chairman of The New York Times Co. “And as one of the architects of our digital transformation, Joe’s vision will be crucial as we seek to become even more valuable to readers around the world.”

FILE - Dean Baquet, the executive editor, left, and Joe Kahn, managing editor, stand together in the newsroom at The New York Times headquarters, Friday, June 11, 2021 in New York. The New York Times has named Kahn as its new executive editor, replacing Baquet as leader of the storied paper's newsroom. The Times said Kahn, who has been managing editor at the the paper since 2016, will assume his new role effective June 14. Baquet will remain at The Times but in a new position, the paper said in a news release Tuesday, April 19 .(Damon Winter/The New York Times via AP, File)

Credit: DAMON WINTER

FILE - A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building, Thursday, May 6, 2021 in New York. The New York Times has named Joseph Kahn as its new executive editor, replacing Dean Baquet as leader of the storied paper's newsroom. The Times said Kahn, who has been managing editor at the the paper since 2016, will assume his new role effective June 14. Baquet will remain at The Times but in a new position, the paper said in a news release Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Credit: Mark Lennihan

