New York Rangers hire Peter Laviolette as coach to replace Gerard Gallant

Laviolette certainly has experience to fit the bill of doing that. He coached Carolina to the Stanley Cup in 2006 and has taken two other teams to the final: Philadelphia in 2010 and Nashville in 2017.

“Peter’s impressive resume, which includes winning a Stanley Cup and advancing to the final with three different teams, has made him one of the most respected coaches in the league," Dolan said. "As we move forward in our goal to consistently contend for the Stanley Cup, I am confident that Peter is the right head coach to lead our team.”

Most recently, Laviolette spent the past three seasons coaching the Washington Capitals. They made the playoffs and lost in the first round each of the first two before missing this year, and Laviolette and the team decided to go their separate ways.

This is Laviolette’s sixth head-coaching job in the NHL, after he played his only 12 games in the league for the Rangers in 1988. After one season as a Boston assistant, the Massachusetts native coached the New York Islanders before going on to Carolina, Philadelphia, Nashville and Washington.

Laviolette, 58, has presided over 752 regular-season victories. In addition to winning the most games among American coaches, Laviolette is third among active coaches, trailing only New Jersey’s Lindy Ruff and Florida’s Paul Maurice, the latter of whom has the Panthers in the Cup Final.

