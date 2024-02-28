New York lawmakers approve new congressional map that gives Democrats a slight edge

The lines are similar to both the existing congressional map and a proposal drawn by the state's bipartisan redistricting commission, far from the aggressive partisan gerrymander many expected after Democrats took control of the redistricting process.

The biggest adjustments came in a small handful of suburban districts — areas important to the party’s plans for winning back a House majority.

The map could help Democrats also hold onto a seat on Long Island that Democrat Tom Suozzi won in a special election this month, and it folds a couple left-leaning cities into a central New York district held by a Republican, potentially helping a Democrat in that race.

Democrats also made Republican Rep. Marc Molinaro's Hudson Valley district more competitive, ignoring proposed changes by the state’s bipartisan redistricting commission that would have helped the GOP incumbent.

The votes came after Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul allowed lawmakers to expedite the process. Hochul declined to comment on the content of the new map when asked about the proposal on Wednesday.

Throughout the process, Republicans have threatened to bring a legal challenge against any map they feel violates New York's prohibition on drawing lines that benefit one party over another. It is unclear whether Republicans will sue over the new map.