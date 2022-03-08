New York City man rescued twice in 2 days on Arizona hikes

The 28-year-old Brooklyn man first called 911 on Wednesday at about 7 p.m. to say he got lost while hiking on Humphreys Trail in the San Francisco Peaks north of Flagstaff, Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said.

The trail runs through some 5.5 miles (8.9 kilometers) of steep, rocky terrain between the Arizona Snowbowl ski resort and Humphreys Peak, the state’s highest point with an elevation of 12,633 feet (3,851 meters).