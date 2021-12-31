New Year's Day Rose Parade set to go despite virus surge

The 133rd edition of the Pasadena, California, tradition was scheduled to feature actor Levar Burton as grand marshal, 20 marching bands, 18 equestrian units and dozens of floats reflecting the theme of “Dream. Believe. Achieve.”

In a change due to soaring infections, Kaiser Permanente said its float, “A Healthier Future,” would not have 20 “front-line medical heroes” riding or walking alongside.