New year brings a grim wave of mass killings across America

A database of mass killings maintained by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University shows 2023 off to a particularly deadly start, with 39 people slain in six events since Jan. 4, when a Utah man, investigated but never charged over a 2020 child abuse complaint, shot and killed his wife, her mother and their five children before killing himself.

The database shows 2,793 people have lost their lives in mass killings — those that involve four or more victims, excluding the killer — since 2006.

In the Saturday night shooting in Monterey Park, 11 people died and nine others were injured when a 72-year-old man opened fire at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, just hours after tens of thousands of revelers filled the streets nearby for Lunar New Year festivities. The gunman killed himself as police approached his van the next day.

The 67-year-old suspect in the Half Moon Bay shooting was arrested in the parking lot of a police station. In both cases, investigators are still trying to learn what fueled the shootings.

“We have not even had time to grieve for those lost in the terrible shooting in Monterey Park. Gun violence must stop," Pine said. "The status quo cannot be tolerated.”

