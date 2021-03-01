New WTO director-general arrives for 1st day on job

Okonjo-Iweala’s victory in a hotly contested race last fall was delayed largely because the U.S. administration under Donald Trump supported another candidate. Her appointment came through last month when the Biden administration cleared the way for her selection at the trade body, whose rules require consensus.

The WTO, which works to craft accords that can ensure smooth international trade, is facing headwinds such as rising protectionism. Its dispute settlement system has been blocked because the United States has almost singlehandedly prevented appointments to its Appellate Body — a rough equivalent to an appeals court.

Okonjo-Iweala said last month that “wide-ranging reforms” are needed at the WTO, and that her first priority would be to address the economic and health consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic — such as by working to lift export restrictions on supplies and vaccines to get them distributed to countries in need.