New this week: Red Hot Chili Peppers and 'Apollo 10½'

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— The Red Hot Chili Peppers return on April Fool's Day with a new album and some old friends. "Unlimited Love" marks their first recording with guitarist John Frusciante since 2006's "Stadium Arcadium" and first with producer and longtime collaborator Rick Rubin since 2011. "Black Summer" is the slow-building, arena-ready first single and it features Flea's energetic bass work and multiple solos from Frusciante. The second is a delicious slice of funk called "Poster Child" that celebrates music itself: "The '70s were such a win/Singing the Led Zeppelin/Lizzy looking mighty Thin/The Thomson's had another Twin."

— Thomas Rhett will release "Where We Started," with Katy Perry as the guest on the album's title song and closing track. Riley Green, Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, and Russell Dickerson will also be featured as album collaborators. Everyone — including Rhett — expected him to follow "Country Again: Side A" with Country Again: Side B" but it was just pushed back in favor of "Where We Stand." Of the new album, he says: "There are songs that'll make you cry on this record, there are songs that make you kiss the person you love, there are songs that'll make you want to dance and there are songs that'll make you want to party."

— AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy

TELEVISION

— A decade after the loss of Whitney Houston, CBS remembers the music great’s life and final days with “Whitney, A Look Back,” airing Saturday, on the broadcast network (and streaming on its Paramount+ sibling). The hour-long special produced by “Entertainment Tonight” promises “lost performances and rare moments” with Houston, as well as new interviews including with Dionne Warwick, Clive Davis and CeCe Winans. Houston, 48, died by accidental drowning in her hotel room bathtub in Beverly Hills, California in 2012. Coroner’s officials ruled that heart disease and drug use were contributing factors.

— Jane Seymour stars as a literature professor opening a new chapter in "Harry Wild," which debuts with two episodes April 4, on the Acorn TV streaming service. A mugging has sent Harriet "Harry" Wild to recover with her police detective-son Charlie (Kevin Ryan), who's immersed in an intriguing murder case. Turns out it has parallels to a little-known, Elizabethan-era play — and who better to join the hunt than the well-read Harry? Fergus (Rohan Nedd), her troubled teenage attacker, joins her for further sleuthing on the eight-episode series set in Ireland.

— Adam McKay, the Oscar-winning writer-director of "Big Short" and a nominee this year for "Don't Look Up," turns to nonfiction TV as executive producer of the HBO docuseries "The invisible Pilot." Filmmakers Phil Lott and Ari Mark explore the life of a small-town Arkansas family man and pilot who, in 1977, appears to have met a tragic end, leaving his family and friends bewildered. Years passed before a tangled story of a double life and drug smuggling came into focus — and that, HBO promises, is just the beginning. The three-part series, including interviews with Betzner's intimates, law officers and journalists, will be released in weekly installments beginning April 4.

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

