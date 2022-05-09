New this week: Rebel Wilson, The Black Keys, 'Firestarter'

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— The Black Keys are celebrating a key anniversary with a new album. "Dropout Boogie," which is out Friday, features collaborations with Reigning Sound's Greg Cartwright, Billy F Gibbons of ZZ Top and Angelo Petraglia from Kings of Leon. It will be released one day before the 20th anniversary release of The Black Keys' first LP, "The Big Come Up." Early singles from the new album include "It Ain't Over," written by band members Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney in tandem with Cartwright, and "Wild Child," a classic rocking throwback. The new album captures a number of first takes that echo the stripped-down blues rock of the duo's early days making music together in Akron, Ohio. The Black Keys will tour North America for the first time in three years starting in July.

— Becky G is following up her hit single "Mamiii" with her third studio album, the 14-cut "Esquemas" out Friday. "Mamii" featuring Karol G debuted in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 and in the top 10 on the Billboard Global 200 singles chart. The single — with a music video that features "Euphoria" actor Angus Cloud — has amassed 350 million streams globally to date, with over 150 million streams on Spotify alone. Another cut from the album is "No Mienten," a throbbing dance cut led by the pluck of seductive guitar strings. And there's "Kill Bill," a murky, slinky banger with the sound of swords clashing and thunder.

TELEVISION

— Duke Kahanamoku gets his due in PBS' "American Masters: Waterman — Duke: Ambassador of Aloha," debuting Tuesday and narrated by Jason Momoa. Kahanamoku won a total of five Olympic medals in the 1912, 1920 and 1924 Games and was an advocate for his native Hawaii and surfing. The documentary, directed by Isaac Halasima, traces Kahanamoku's rise to fame, encounters with racism, and role in Hawaii's transition from a kingdom to U.S. state. Archival footage and new interviews, including with top surfers Laird Hamilton and Carissa Moore, help tell the story.

— Devotees of Audrey Niffenegger's novel "The Time Traveler's Wife" made its 2009 film adaptation a success despite mixed reviews. Perhaps the intricate sci-fi romance is better suited to a series, which HBO is offering with Rose Leslie and Theo James as the challenged lovers. "The Time Traveler's Wife," debuting Sunday and adapted from the 2003 book by the ever-reliable Steven Moffatt ("Sherlock," "Doctor Who"), follows the zig-zagging relationship of Henry, born with a genetic glitch that causes him to jump across decades, and Claire, whose devotion to him is timeless.

— Another book-to-TV adaptation, Hulu's "Conversations with Friends," also arrives Sunday. Based on Sally Rooney's acclaimed 2017 novel, the 12-episode series stars Alison Oliver and Sasha Lane as Dublin college students Frances and Bobbi, exes who remain close friends and spoken word poetry collaborators. Their friendship is tested when the women meet an older couple, writer Melissa (Jemima Kirke) and her actor-husband Nick (Joe Alwyn). A flirtation for one pair and an affair for another follows — causing Frances to re-evaluate her life and Bobbi's role in it.

