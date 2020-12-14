New this week: 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom' and Paul McCartney

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— Paul McCartney will release the final album in a trilogy of classics on Friday. "McCartney III" comes 50 years after 1980's "McCartney II" and 60 years after "McCartney," his solo debut released in 1970. The new album features the former Beatle playing all the instruments on the 11-track set. McCartney didn't originally plan to release an album this year but being stuck at home during the pandemic allowed him time to record in his home studio and produce a full-length album.

— Director George C. Wolfe said that when he signed on to direct "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," he instantly knew he wanted to work with Branford Marsalis. The Grammy-winning composer and saxophonist was happy to jump on board and worked on the soundtrack's 24 tracks, including "El Train," released last month.

— AP Music Editor Mesfin Fekadu

TELEVISION

— If a complete break with holiday spirit is what you're after, consider the Netflix docuseries "The Ripper," out Wednesday. It recounts the terror a serial killer dubbed the Yorkshire Ripper visited on that English county between 1975 and 1980. The original Jack the Ripper, whose crimes against women occurred in 1880s London, remains unidentified. The 20th-century version, Peter Sutcliffe, was caught, convicted of 13 murders and seven attempted murders and died in prison last month of ill health while serving a life sentence. Investigators and witnesses help tell the story.

— Rachel Griffiths ("Six Feet Under") is co-creator of the Australian political drama "Total Control" and has the juicy part of an embattled prime minister, but the star is Deborah Mailman ("Jack Irish"). Mailman plays Alex, an Indigenous woman who confronts a gunman and becomes a national hero, one with potential value to the prime minister facing infighting and opposition attacks. Does the political system or the marginalized woman of color prevail? Watch the six-part series, an award winner in its home country, to find out. It debuts Thursday on the Sundance Now streaming service.

— CBS' "A Home for the Holidays" is a seasonal special with heart and an extraordinary two-decade track record: Its spotlight on children in foster care has inspired thousands of adoptions, according to the network. Gayle King hosts the 22nd annual edition that relates the stories of adoptive families and their new children, with three on-air adoptions to be featured. More love is needed: 400,00-plus children are in foster care in America. Singers featured in Sunday's hourlong special (9 p.m. PST; 9:30 p.m. EST) are Josh Groban, Miranda Lambert, Meghan Trainor, Leslie Odom Jr. and Andrea Bocelli.

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

___

Catch up on AP's entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/apf-entertainment.

This cover image released by Capitol Records shows “McCartney III,” by Paul McCartney. (Capitol via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This image released by Fox Searchlight shows Devin France, from left, Gavin Naquin and Gage Naquin in a scene from the film "Wendy." (Fox Searchlight via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, left, and and Jayme Lawson appear in a scene from "Farewell Amor." (IFC Films via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This image released by Netflix shows Viola Davis in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," debuting Friday on Netflix. (David Lee/Netflix via AP) Credit: David Lee Credit: David Lee

This image released by CBS shows Gayle King hosting the "22nd Annual A Home for the Holidays" special to be broadcast Sunday, Dec. 20 on CBS. (CBS via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This image released by Sundance Now shows Deborah Mailman in a scene from the Australian political drama "Total Control," debuting Thursday on the Sundance Now streaming service. (John Platt/Sundance Now via AP) Credit: John Platt Credit: John Platt