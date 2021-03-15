New this week: 'Justice League,' 'Country Comfort' & scandal

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— Zoom has become the top communication tool for the world in the pandemic era. And Ringo Starr worked with his collaborators remotely to complete his new EP "Zoom In," out on Friday. The Beatle recorded the project at his home studio between April and October of last year. The first single, "Here's to the Nights," was written by Diane Warren and features all-stars like Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Dave Grohl, Jenny Lewis, Lenny Kravitz, Sheryl Crow, Corinne Bailey Rae, Chris Stapleton, FINNEAS, Ben Harper, Steve Lukather, Yola and Eric Burton of Black Pumas.

— Loretta Lynn's new album is a celebration of women in country music and it features collaborations with Tanya Tucker, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Margo Price. "Still Woman Enough" will be released Friday and the 13-track set was produced by Lynn's daughter, Patsy Lynn Russell, and John Carter Cash, the son of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash.

— AP Music Editor Mesfin Fekadu

TELEVISION

— Children who stutter and an organization that takes an unusual approach to help them are profiled in "My Beautiful Stutter," streaming now on the discovery+ service. The documentary focuses on five children, ages 9 to 18 and from across the United States, who have been stigmatized for stuttering. They join with other children in an interactive, arts-based program, The Stuttering Association for the Young in New York, and are introduced to the association's tenet: It's OK to stutter. The film details the program's effect on the youngsters over the course of a year.

— Katherine McPhee, of TV's "American Idol" and "Smash," plays an aspiring country singer, Bailey, who's suffered career and personal setbacks in the Netflix series "Country Comfort," debuting Friday. Enter rugged cowboy and widower Beau (Eddie Cibrian) and his five musically inclined children, who might help her find an unexpected path to stardom. Turns out Bailey, although an untested nanny, has something to offer the family as well: a can-do attitude and Southern charm.

— Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard are back as deeply stressed parents Paul and Ally in the 10-episode sophomore season of FX's comedy series "Breeders," debuting 10 p.m. EDT Monday, March 22. There's a new set of challenges for them to face, with offspring Luke and Ava (Alex Eastwood, Eve Prenelle) fast-forwarded from childhood to their early teen and tween years. Paul and Ally's parents are older as well, creating new demands on their time, patience and the strength of their relationship.

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

___

Catch up on AP's entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/apf-entertainment.