New this week: 'Dune,' 'Invasion' and an Elton John album

— Elton John might be sporting a mask on his album cover, but he's ready to unleash his voice and a cast of popular performers on his new offering "The Lockdown Sessions." It's a collaborative album for the multi-Grammy winner who recorded most of the songs over the past 18 months after he put his live tour on hold because of the pandemic. The 16-track album is led by the single "Cold Heart (Pnau remix)" with Dua Lipa. The album offers a diverse lineup of collaborations including Stevie Wonder, Lil Nas X, Stevie Nicks, Brandi Carlile, Eddie Vedder, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj and Young Thug. John said some of the recording sessions were held remotely via Zoom, which he's never done before during his career. He said recording "Lockdown Sessions" took him out of his "comfort zone into completely new territory."

— Rapper Nas will take part in an intimate conversation during a week filled with other events at the Grammy Museum in downtown Los Angeles. The hip-hop legend along with producer Hit-Boy will discuss on Tuesday the recording process behind the rapper's highly acclaimed album "King's Disease," which landed him his first-ever Grammy. Other Grammy Museum events include a special program on Monday to discuss George Harrison and Eric Clapton's legendary and tumultuous friendship that shaped their careers and rock music in the early 1970s. On Friday, Debbie Gibson will talk about her successful career in music and acting along with her new album, "The Body Remembers." Gibson expects to perform.

— AP Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr.

— "Invasion" has the potential to be a lesson in geography and a travelogue with aliens. As extraterrestrials attempt a global land-grab, the 10-part Apple TV+ drama tracks the fallout for individuals across continents. Among those whose stories are told: A rural American sheriff (Sam Neill), a U.S soldier (Shamier Anderson) stationed in the Middle East, and a Japanese aerospace technician (Shioli Kutsuna). The creators include Simon Kinberg ("X-Men" and "Deadpool" films) and David Weil ("Hunters"). Three episodes will be released Friday, with new episodes out weekly.

— Issa Rae's groundbreaking comedy "Insecure" begins its fifth and final season Sunday, on HBO (10 p.m. EDT). Based in part on her life and on her web series "The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl," the series follows Rae's fictional counterpart, Issa Dee, and best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji) through the highs and lows of love and career. Rae's own star has soared, with movies ("The Photograph," "The Lovebirds"), a record label and more to come. In an 2017 interview, Rae said it was rewarding that "Insecure" had proven wrong the naysayers who claimed its authentic stories about characters of color wouldn't find an audience.

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

