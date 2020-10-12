New this week: David Byrne, 'The Amazing Race' & Tommy Lee

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

MUSIC

— Kelly Clarkson is returning to host this year's Billboard Music Awards, which will air live on NBC on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET. Some of the performances will be live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, while others were previously recorded. BTS, Post Malone, Bad Bunny, Sia, Alicia Keys, Luke Combs, Doja Cat, Kane Brown and Demi Lovato will hit the stage, where country music icon Garth Brooks and rapper-activist Killer Mike will receive special honors.

— Rocker Tommy Lee is in a collaborative state of mind on his new album, "Andro," out Friday. The 14-track album, his first solo release in 15 years, includes guest appearances from multi-platinum hitmaker Post Malone, Josh Todd of Buckcherry, South African rapper Push Push, Canadian rocker Lukas Rossi, West Coast rapper Brooke Candy, singer-songwriter King Elle Noir and rapper Killvein, among others. The album also finds the Mötley Crüe veteran covering Prince's "When You Were Mine."

— AP Music Editor Mesfin Fekadu

TELEVISION

— CBS' "The Amazing Race," with its especially welcome promise of armchair adventure, returns 9 p.m. EDT Wednesday. Eleven teams, including former NFL players DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge and paired Olympians Kellie Wells-Brinkley and LaVonne Idlette, dash from locations in France, Germany, Kazakhstan, Brazil and elsewhere in the quest for bragging rights and a $1 million prize. The 32nd edition of the contest, taped before the coronavirus outbreak, pushed the series to the milestone of 1 million miles of worldwide travel.

— While many of us were making sourdough bread and, if we felt truly creative, posting pet videos, Hilary Weisman Graham ("Orange Is the New Black") created "Social Distance" to illuminate our response to pandemic isolation. The Netflix anthology series, consisting of eight, 20-minute episodes, dramatizes the early days of the coronavirus quarantine, including our reliance on technology to maintain a version of emotional connection. Oscar Nunez ("The Office"), Asante Blackk ("This Is Us") and Ali Ahn ("Orange Is the New Black") are among the actors in the series out Thursday.

— Ready for a winter chill? Sundance Now's true crime drama "Des" stars David Tennant ("Doctor Who") as Dennis Nilsen, a serial killer who targeted young men, including the homeless. When he was arrested, Nilsen freely claimed responsibility for a shocking number of murders but couldn't name his victims. Lacking forensic evidence, police began a daunting effort to identify the victims of the innocuous-looking British civil servant (who died in 2018 while serving a life sentence). The three-part "Des," debuting Thursday on the streaming service, was a recent U.K. TV hit and drew raves for Tennant's performance.

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

___

Catch up on AP's entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/apf-entertainment.