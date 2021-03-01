New this week: 'Coming 2 America,' Camilo and a dragon movie

MUSIC

— Def Jam is releasing not one but two soundtracks to accompany the new film “Coming 2 America.” On Friday, the same day the film is out, Def Jam will drop “Coming 2 America Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” – which features the new track “I’m a King” by Bobby Sessions and Megan Thee Stallion and other songs – as well as “Rhythms of Zamunda,” an album inspired by Western, Eastern and South African soundscapes. The latter album includes songs by African artists including Nasty C, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, DJ Arafat and more.

— Colombian singer Camilo won his first Latin Grammy in November for the global hit "Tutu" and he's competing for his first Grammy at the March 14 show with his debut album, "Por Primera Vez." Just before that, the rising star will release his sophomore album, "Mis Manos," on Friday. The new record features the hit "Vida De Rico," which peaked at No. 1 on Billboard's Latin airplay chart, as well as the hits "Ropa Cara" and "Bebé."

— Judith Hill – a former backup vocalist for Michael Jackson who was one of the stars of the Oscar-winning documentary "20 Feet from Stardom" – will release a new album Friday. The big-voiced Grammy-winning singer self-produced "Baby, I'm Hollywood!" – which is a mix of soul music, piano ballads and funk sounds. Hill last released an album in 2018 and her 2015 debut, "Back In Time," was co-produced by Prince.

— AP Music Editor Mesfin Fekadu

TELEVISION

— ABC News' "Soul of a Nation" promises to put "Black life in America front and center." The news magazine will explore themes including spirituality, activism in sports and, in the first installment airing 10 p.m. EST Tuesday, the demands for change that followed George Floyd's death while in police custody. Sterling K. Brown of "This Is Us" will host the debut episode, with Sunny Hostin of "The View" moderating weekly discussions. A musical or spoken word performance will end each of the six announced episodes, with John Legend up first with a performance of "Never Break."

— "Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News" kicks off Thursday with a half-hour special on day one of the Paramount+ streaming service, the newly rebranded and expanded CBS All Access. Colbert is among the executive producers of the series, in which animated characters including anchor James Smartwood riff on the news and interview real-life guests. In a statement, Colbert promised that the show's second season will feature "tasteful nudity, unapologetic slander and flat out lying," as well as more incisive questions.

— Here's a real blast from the past: "It's What's Happening Baby," a star-laden concert that aired in 1965, is coming to public TV stations starting Saturday (check local listings). Hosted by famed disc jockey Murray the K, the performers included Ray Charles, The Righteous Brothers, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, The Miracles, Herman's Hermits, The Temptations and Patti LaBelle & The Bluebelles. Newly restored from original video and audio master tapes and presented by producer TJ Lubinsky, the special includes recent interviews with Dionne Warwick, Little Anthony and others who took part.

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

