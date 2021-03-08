New this week: 'Cherry,' 'Bloodlands' & Kids' Choice Awards

MUSIC

— The 2021 Grammys will hand out 84 awards Sunday, but what's more exciting? The performers. Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa will take the stage. The show, hosted by Trevor Noah, will air from Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET. Other performers include Chris Martin, John Mayer, Doja Cat, Maren Morris, DaBaby, HAIM, Lil Baby, Brandi Carlile, Roddy Ricch, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas.

— Selena Gomez is tapping into her Mexican roots with her first Spanish-language project. "Revelación" is coming out Friday and features collaborations with Puerto Rican performers Rauw Alejandro and Myke Towers as well as French producer DJ Snake, whom Gomez worked with on the pop and Latin hit "Taki Taki," also featuring Cardi B and Ozuna. Gomez's singles from her new seven-song release – "Baila Conmigo" ("Dance with Me") and "De Una Vez" ("At Once") – have both peaked at No. 4 on Billboard's Hot Latin songs chart.

— After topping the charts with his brothers, Nick Jonas is going solo again. The pop star and "The Voice" mentor will release "Spaceman" on Friday. It is the 28-year-old's fourth solo effort and features the singles "This Is Heaven" and "Spaceman," which he recently performed on "Saturday Night Live."

— AP Music Editor Mesfin Fekadu

TELEVISION

— Here's an anniversary we all fervently hope is one-and-done: that of the coronavirus pandemic. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is marking the dire milestone Thursday with a special episode titled the "Coronaversary Show." Biden administration cabinet member Pete Buttigieg, who was a substitute host a year ago to the day, is back as a guest along with Joel McHale and musical guest Adam Duritz. The episode, billed as a commemoration of "our national incarceration," airs at 11:35 p.m. EST on ABC.

— Grown-ups don't have a lock on awards shows, as Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards proves once again. The ceremony promises to be a virtual "wild ride" that, yes, will include slime. Among the creative solutions to pandemic-era safety: interactive video walls that bring celebrities and families at home together. Top nominees include Justin Bieber, who is scheduled to be among the performers; Ariana Grande; "Stranger Things" and "Wonder Woman 1984." Kenan Thompson of "Saturday Night Live" will host the event airing 7:30 p.m. EST Saturday on channels including Nickelodeon and Nick Jr.

— A decades-old cold case involving a series of disappearances is at the heart of the Irish crime thriller "Bloodlands," debuting Monday, March 15, on the Acorn TV streaming service. James Nesbitt stars as a veteran detective forced to explore his own troubled past during the investigation. The country's history also is part of the mystery: The missing vanished just before the 1998 peace agreement to end Northern Ireland's entrenched sectarian violence. The four-part drama's cast includes Charlene McKenna ("Peaky Blinders") and Ian McElhinney ("Game of Thrones").

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

___

Catch up on AP's entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/apf-entertainment.