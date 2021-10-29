New suit: One Epstein accuser says 2nd accuser defamed her

Another tweet said Oh should be “sitting in jail” next to Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell, 59, goes to trial in Manhattan in November to face charges that she recruited teenage girls in the mid-1990s for Epstein to sexually abuse and sex trafficked a teenage girl in the early 2000s. She has pleaded not guilty.

Another tweet cited in the lawsuit said Giuffre accused Oh of leaving a 6-inch scar on her leg from one of their encounters two decades ago.

The lawsuit, though, said none of that was true, and that Giuffre “has maliciously reiterated and republished these defamations and slanders in prior and subsequent tweets and interviews on podcasts, TV and for magazines, as well as in her memoirs entitled ‘Billionaire’s Playboy Club.’”

The “defamations and slanders” are causing Oh “great harm,” including humiliation, shame, disgrace, mental anguish, loss of life enjoyment and anxiety and emotion distress,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit, which sought $20 million in damages, was aiming at stopping what it called “false and defamatory bile."

Lawyers for Giuffre did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The Associated Press does not identify alleged victims of sexual abuse unless they decide to tell their stories publicly, as Oh has done in interviews and a podcast and Giuffre has done as well.