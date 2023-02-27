New quake hits Turkey, toppling more buildings: 1 killed

More than 100 others were injured as a result of the earthquake which was centered in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province, Yunus Sezer, the chief of the country’s disaster management agency, AFAD, told reporters. More than two dozen buildings collapsed.

A father and daughter who were trapped beneath the rubble of a four-story building in Yesilyurt were rescued with injuries. The pair had entered the damaged building to collect belongings.