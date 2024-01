New Orleans thief steals 7 king cakes from bakery in a very Mardi Gras way

“Our king cakes are just that good,” the bakery wrote on social media. “But please come and purchase one during our regular store hours.”

While it's a secular celebration, Carnival in New Orleans — and around the world — is strongly linked to Christian and Roman Catholic traditions. The season begins on Jan. 6, the 12th day after Christmas, and continues until Mardi Gras, known as Fat Tuesday, which is the final day of feasting, drinking and revelry before Ash Wednesday and the fasting associated with Lent.

King cakes are among the foods most associated with Carnival in New Orleans. The rings of pastry are adorned with purple, green and gold sugar or icing, and they often have a tiny plastic baby hidden inside as a prize.

One wisecracker responded to the bakery's social media post with a tongue-in-cheek false-admission that he was the thief.

“It was me. ...I’m holding all 7 babies hostage until I get a lifetime supply of King Cakes from you every year,” the man posted.