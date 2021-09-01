New online site launched to help people get child tax credit

President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 aid included an expansion of the child tax credit, extending it to families without any tax obligations. Parents of a child under the age of 6 can receive $3,600 annually, some of which can be paid out monthly at $300. Each child from the age of 6 to 17 qualifies for $3,000 annually, or $250 per month.

The expanded child tax credit is set to lapse after a year, though Biden has proposed extending it through 2025 and would like it to be made permanent. The credit appears to be making a meaningful difference as a Census survey indicated that food instability for families with children fell 24% after the first payments were issued.

The Biden administration has also emphasized the importance of ensuring as many people as possible receive the credit, which has meant greater community outreach and the new portal developed by Code for America.

There's “no question you’re doing something this major this quickly there’s going to be wrinkles and bumps in the road, and we’re just as committed as we can be to smoothing them out as quickly as we can,” Gene Sperling, who is leading the oversight efforts of the relief payments for the Biden administration, said on a Wednesday call. “All of this has to be part of a very serious and concerted effort to get as many children signed up as we possibly can.”