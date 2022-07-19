New obstacle in steeplechase: a cameraman

Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali won the race in a time of 8 minutes, 25.13 seconds.

He was involved in the strange scene, though maybe not as harrowing as seven years ago at worlds in Beijing. Usain Bolt had just won the 200 meters and a cameraman riding a portable scooter lost control of the scooter and it tumbled onto the track and upended Bolt. He jumped up and dusted himself off, no worse for wear.

World Athletics President Seb Coe said the federation is looking into what happened.

“I don't want to be cavalier about these things,” he said. “But these things happen. He did actually have the presence to recognize what was going on, and he stood still, which is the most important thing. He didn’t move.”

