New Mexico passes bill to safeguard abortion providers

Among criminal justice initiatives, legislators passed a bill that would create penalties for organized retail crime and end the possibility of life prison sentences without the possibility of parole for crimes committed as children.

Another bill on the governor’s desk would use opioid settlement funds to provide treatment at county jails to inmates for drug addiction and alcohol dependency, by administering drugs including methadone and buprenorphine that can stop drug cravings without causing a euphoric high.

Crucial votes were pending Friday on gun control measures that would prohibit firearms at polling places during an election and allow state prosecution of straw purchases of firearms on behalf of a prohibited buyer. Several bills confronted long odds against approval to ban assault rifles, establish a 14-day waiting period on most gun purchases and raise the minimum purchase age to 21 for some firearms.

Republicans have helped endorse a bill to overhaul medical malpractice regulations. The initiative aims to lower insurance rates for independent clinics and attract more medical professionals to state, especially in remote, rural areas. The Democratic governor helped negotiate provisions of the bill and is expected to sign it into law.

The governor on Thursday signed a bill that will establish an office of renewable energy to oversee the expansion of wind and solar-energy production leases on state trust land.

The State Land Office would oversee the new division. The agency that once focused on oil and natural gas development has expanded renewable energy development in recent years to oversee 27 leases for wind energy production.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP