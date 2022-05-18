New Mexico fires prompt forest closures, governor seeks aid

A fraction of an inch of precipitation fell over parts of the fire Monday, but a meteorologist assigned to the blaze said those places along the perimeter that needed it most missed out on the moisture. More red flag warnings prompted by dry, windy conditions were expected to be issued later this week.

The governor also warned that many residents, depending on whether they live, should be ready for potential evacuations all summer given the likelihood for higher fire danger due to strong winds, warmer temperatures brought on by climate change and forecasts for little to no precipitation.

Officials with three of New Mexico’s five national forests announced that closure orders will take effect Thursday, prohibiting public access because of active wildfires and extreme fire danger. All of the Santa National Forest will be off limits along with the Cibola National Forest that borders Albuquerque and the Carson National Forest in far northern New Mexico.

Another fire burning in the Gila National Forest in southern New Mexico had grown more than 57 square miles (148 square kilometers) in one day, causing concern among state officials. Forest roads and trails in the area were closed.

Near the community of Los Alamos, crews made progress on keeping another fire within its containment lines. That blaze was behaving differently given that it was moving through the burn scar of a 2011 wildfire.

Federal officials acknowledged during Tuesday's briefing that recovery for northern New Mexico will be a long process and that the initial aid provided through emergency programs was not meant to make people whole but rather provide reimbursements for lodging, medical expenses and emergency home repairs. More than 2,000 people already have registered with FEMA.

Lujan Grisham recognized the emotions that many people are feeling after losing homes and property that have been in their families for generations — and in some cases for centuries. She said the goal of state and federal officials is to save all lives and as many properties as possible.

“We have lives to put back together,” she said.

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service announced Tuesday that a special team will begin assessing the cooler areas of the fire to determine what needs to be done to protect against post-fire events like erosion and flooding.

The team will use ground and aerial surveys, satellite imagery and computer models to evaluate conditions and recommend emergency treatments.

Similar work already is underway in southern New Mexico and in northern Arizona where early-season wildfires burned homes in forested communities.

Nationwide, more than 2,140 square miles (5,542 square kilometers) have burned so far this year — the most at this point since 2018, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Caption Firefighter Ryan Le Baron with the Elk Creek fire department out of Colorado watches the fire blaze across a ridgeline near the Taos County line as firefighters from all over the country converge on Northern New Mexico to battle the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire on May 13, 2022. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

Caption Firefighters with Structure Group 4 hook up hoses to a sprinkler system to protect homes in the Loma Linda neighborhood off highway 518 north of the Taos County line as firefighters from all over the country converge on Northern New Mexico to battle the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fires on May 13, 2022. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

Caption Residents of Gallinas Canyon northwest of Las Vegas put out a sign thanking firefighters for saving their homes as firefighters from all over the country converge on Northern New Mexico to battle the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fires on May 12, 2022. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

Caption Firefighter Vadix Armendarez looks for hot spots along State Highway 434 north of Mora after a late night on the line as firefighters from all over the country converge on Northern New Mexico to battle the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fires on May 13, 2022. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

Caption A chinook helicopter draws water from a pond along Highway 434 to drop on a nearby ridge as firefighters from all over the country converge on Northern New Mexico to battle the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fires on May 13, 2022. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

Caption Firefighters with Structure Group 4 clear brush and debris away from cabins along Highway 518 near the Taos County line in New Mexico, May 13, 2022, while fire rages over the nearby ridge. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

Caption Standing in the burned out wreckage of his barn on May 12, 2022, John Martinez of Las Vegas, who has a 16-acre spread in Manuelitas, N.H., talks about the capricious fire that left his house untouched but destroyed a $3,000 roping horse just hours after he and his wife evacuated. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)