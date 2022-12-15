New MacKenzie Scott website details $14 billion in gifts

Scott also announced that she plans to introduce an “open-call process” that allows nonprofits seeking donations from her to send information to her for evaluation. Until now, Scott and her team secretly contacted organizations that they were interested in first, then offered donations after receiving the group’s data.

"Information from other people – other givers, my team, the nonprofit teams I've been giving to – has been enormously helpful to me," Scott wrote in a new essay. "If more information about these gifts can be helpful to anyone, I want to share it."