New-look Ireland hammers US 71-10 in Dublin

The Eagles thought their only try to replacement scrumhalf Michael Baska in the 78th would be the last say, but Ireland replacement prop Finlay Bealham found time and the strength to barge over.

Nine of the 10 Irish tries were converted, the one miss hitting the post.

On debut, wing Robert Baloucoune scored the opening try, released by Joey Carbery to hare into the corner.

After a shaky start, Ireland’s lineout became the launching pad for tries by Kelleher and flanker Nick Timoney, then Coombes, Keenan and wing Andrew Conway combined to give Kelleher an easy second touchdown.

But perhaps Ireland's best-looking move in the match didn't produce a point. Keen to score before halftime was rung, Ireland thrilled with a charge full of offloads and great support play. Tom O'Toole, Craig Casey, Conway and Ryan put flanker Caelan Doris in sight of the tryline but he was swallowed up by Hattingh and Mike Te’o. The future for Ireland looks promising but they still have a lot of work to do.

