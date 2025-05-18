New Jersey Transit train engineers reach tentative deal to end strike that halted NYC routes

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen initially announced regular train service would begin again Monday, but moments later, union spokesperson Jamie Horwitz said NJ Transit informed them that it would be Tuesday at 12:01 a.m. instead.

The transit agency said in a statement that the delay is necessary as “it takes approximately 24 hours to inspect and prepare the infrastructure before returning to full scheduled service.”

A union statement sent by email said the terms of the agreement would be sent to the union's 450 members who work as locomotive engineers or trainees at the passenger railroad.

“While I won’t get into the exact details of the deal reached, I will say that the only real issue was wages and we were able to reach an agreement that boosts hourly pay beyond the proposal rejected by our members last month and beyond where we were when NJ Transit’s managers walked away from the table Thursday evening,” said Tom Haas, the union's general chairman at NJ Transit.

He added that the union was able to show management "ways to boost engineers' wages ... without causing any significant budget issue or requiring a fare increase.”

The union statement also said the deal would be submitted for a ratification vote by the national union and also require a vote of the New Jersey Transit board at its next regularly scheduled meeting on June 11.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri planned a Sunday evening news conference.

In its statement posted online, NJ Transit said it “strongly encourages all those who can work from home on Monday, May 19 to do so.”

A month earlier, members of the union had overwhelmingly rejected a labor agreement with management.

NJ Transit — the nation's third-largest transit system — operates buses and rail in the state, providing nearly 1 million weekday trips, including into New York City. The walkout halted all NJ Transit commuter trains, which provide heavily used public transit routes between New York City's Penn Station on one side of the Hudson River and communities in northern New Jersey on the other, as well as the Newark airport, which has grappled with unrelated delays of its own recently.

Mark Wallace, the union's national president, had said NJ Transit needs to pay engineers a wage that’s comparable to Amtrak and Long Island Railroad because some are leaving for jobs on those other railroads for better pay.

The union had said its members have been earning an average salary of $113,000 a year and it wanted to see an agreement for an average salary of $170,000.

NJ Transit leadership, though, disputed the union’s data, saying the engineers have average total earnings of $135,000 annually, with the highest earners exceeding $200,000.

___

Weber reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writer Josh Funk contributed from Omaha, Neb.