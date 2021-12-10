New inflation report feeds questions about Dems' $2T bill

“For anyone who, like me, is concerned about costs facing American families, passing BBB is the most immediate and direct step we can take to deliver,” Biden said in a statement, using the acronym for his bill's formal name, “Build Back Better.”

Republicans argued that the legislation's expenditures would further feed inflation, which has been fueled by supply chain delays making products less available and spending prompted by a strong underlying economy.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said that inflation means “the average American has gotten a pay cut," adding, “It is unthinkable that Senate Democrats would try to respond to this inflation report by ramming through another massive socialist spending package in a matter of days.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wants to reach final compromises with Manchin and other Democrats on unresolved issues and push a final package through his chamber by Christmas.

It is unclear whether he'll be able to meet that timeline. Every Democrat in the 50-50 chamber will have to back it so Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote to approve it.

The House approved an initial version of the legislation last month.

Caption Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., returns to his office as work continues on the process to raise the debt limit, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Caption Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., returns to his office as work continues on the process to raise the debt limit, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite