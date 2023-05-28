New Greek parliament convenes, only to be dissolved as early as Monday

The next election will be contested under a different system.

The lawmakers will elect the speaker and deputy speakers Monday morning. Parliament will be dissolved either Monday or Tuesday, signaling the start of the electoral campaign.

The new election will be fought under a different system awarding a bonus of 25-50 seats to the winning party, depending on its performance.

Although New Democracy is the clear favorite, an overall majority is by no means automatic: the more parties there are in parliament, the higher the share of the vote needed for an outright majority will be.

On May 21, two more parties barely missed the 3% threshold for gaining parliamentary representation. If they get in on June 25, this could raise the score required for the election winner to achieve an overall majority to about 39%.

New Democracy officials appealed to voters not to take the result for granted and abstain, while opposition leaders called on the people to clip New Democracy’s wings and avoid the prospect of an all-powerful conservative government.

