New evacuations for communities near California forest fire

Redman said the cause of the fire was not known, but that it started in the Vox Beach area of the North Fork Mokelumne River. He said that could suggest fireworks or a barbecue as a potential cause.

More than 100 fire engines, 1,200 firefighters and 14 helicopters were sent to the fire, which was a threat to power infrastructure, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. The terrain was described as steep and rugged.

Cal Fire activated an incident management team for the fire. The teams "are made up of trained personnel who provide operational management and support to large-scale, expanding incidents,” Cal Fire said.

One firefighter from the local fire protection district suffered burn injuries, Redman said.

Vox Beach is about 55 miles (89 kilometers) east of Sacramento in the heart of the Sierra Nevada region that is steeped with the history of the mid-1800s Gold Rush.

Several other small fires were burning in the state.

Combined Shape Caption A helicopter drops water while battling the Electra Fire in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption A helicopter drops water while battling the Electra Fire in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption A firefighter burns vegetation while trying to keep the Electra Fire from reaching homes in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption A firefighter burns vegetation while trying to keep the Electra Fire from reaching homes in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption Firefighters burn vegetation while trying to keep the Electra Fire from reaching homes in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption Firefighters burn vegetation while trying to keep the Electra Fire from reaching homes in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption An air tanker drops retardant while battling the Electra Fire in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption An air tanker drops retardant while battling the Electra Fire in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption Residents watch as the Electra Fire burns in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption Residents watch as the Electra Fire burns in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption Firefighters battle the Electra Fire in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif., on Monday, July 4, 2022. According to Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman, approximately 100 people sheltered at a Pacific Gas & Electric facility before being evacuated in the evening. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption Firefighters battle the Electra Fire in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif., on Monday, July 4, 2022. According to Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman, approximately 100 people sheltered at a Pacific Gas & Electric facility before being evacuated in the evening. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption A firefighter sprays water on the Electra Fire burning in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif., on Monday, July 4, 2022. According to Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman, approximately 100 people sheltered at a Pacific Gas & Electric facility before being evacuated in the evening. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption A firefighter sprays water on the Electra Fire burning in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif., on Monday, July 4, 2022. According to Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman, approximately 100 people sheltered at a Pacific Gas & Electric facility before being evacuated in the evening. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption Firefighter Rafael Soto battles the Electra Fire burning in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. According to Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman, approximately 100 people sheltered at a Pacific Gas & Electric facility before being evacuated in the evening. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption Firefighter Rafael Soto battles the Electra Fire burning in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. According to Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman, approximately 100 people sheltered at a Pacific Gas & Electric facility before being evacuated in the evening. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption David and Deanna Martinez watch as the Electra Fire burns towards the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The couple relocated to the area after losing their home in 2018's Camp Fire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption David and Deanna Martinez watch as the Electra Fire burns towards the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The couple relocated to the area after losing their home in 2018's Camp Fire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger