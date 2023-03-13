New England, upstate New York, bracing for winter storm

A winter storm warning was due to take effect Monday evening and last through Wednesday morning for parts of upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey, southern sections of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont as well western Massachusetts and parts of Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Officials across the region urged residents to be prepared and listen to local weather reports.

"If you must travel, make sure your vehicle’s emergency kit is well stocked and includes a flashlight, food, water and a blanket," Robert Buxton, the director of the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said in a statement.

In New Hampshire, the storm will hit on Election Day for town officeholders. Nearly 20 communities postponed, while others reminded voters that they could vote by absentee ballot on Monday instead.

Similar back-to-back Election Day storms in 2017 and 2018 sparked widespread confusion about who could reschedule elections.

Lawmakers have since changed the law to allow town moderators to postpone elections if the National Weather Service issues a storm warning. For Tuesday, such warnings have been issued for at least parts of seven of the state’s 10 counties.

___

AP reporter Holly Ramer contributed to this report from Concord, New Hampshire.