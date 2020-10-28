New deaths as fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh keeps flaring

The latest fighting, which began Sept. 27, has involved heavy artillery, rockets and drones, in the largest escalation of hostilities over the separatist region in the quarter-century since the war ended. Hundreds, and possibly thousands of people, have been killed in the fighting.

The deadly clashes continued for over a month despite numerous calls for peace and three attempts at establishing a ceasefire. The latest truce began Monday, after talks facilitated by the United States, and came after two failed attempts by Russia to broker a lasting truce. All three cease-fire agreements were immediately challenged by reports of violations from both sides.

According to Nagorno-Karabakh officials, 1,068 of their troops and 39 civilians have been killed in the clashes so far, while 122 civilians have been wounded. Azerbaijani authorities haven’t disclosed their military losses, but say the fighting has killed 69 civilians and wounded 322.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that, according to Moscow’s information, the death toll from the fighting was nearing 5,000, significantly higher than what both sides report.

Associated Press writers Daria Litvinova in Moscow and Aida Sultanova in London contributed to this report.

A volunteer soldier rests holding a sniper rifle near a front line at a military base during a military conflict in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

Military medics talk in their tent at a military base during a military conflict in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

Volunteer soldiers prepare to cook meat at a military base during a military conflict in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

Azerbaijan's women mourn a man killed during shelling by Armenian forces in Qarayusifli village in Barda region, Azerbaijan, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

A woman sits next to her wounded child during shelling by Armenian forces daughter at a hospital in Barda, Azerbaijan, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.