New data: MacKenzie Scott gifts prioritize The South

As a result, the data provides a sense of Scott’s giving priorities, though not a precise accounting. The philanthropist has earmarked the most cash from her reported donations to education, with $8.9 billion going to groups with a focus on K-12, post-secondary, vocational, or some other form of learning institution. Health care groups have received $8.4 billion. (Donations may be designated for multiple focus areas; gifts to address education may also be counted as targeting health or other topics.)

Outspoken on racial and gender issues, Scott made $7.5 billion in gifts to groups that focus on equity and justice.

Other takeaways from the data:

— The vast majority of her disclosed giving — $8.9 billion — went to domestic issues. Globally focused groups received a little more than $1 billion.

— Co-Impact, a collaborative of big philanthropists trying to improve the health and well-being of people globally, received the largest reported gift, $75 million. The next largest were: GiveDirectly ($60 million), the Hispanic Scholarship Fund, Prairie View, and Enterprise Community Partners ($50 million each).

— Affiliates of large federated organizations collectively saw gifts of hundreds of millions, including United Ways, which received at least $625 million. Earlier this year, Habitat for Humanity announced $436 million in gifts from Scott to its network of groups

— Her smallest gifts ($300,000) went to Junior Achievement of New Mexico, the Caribe Girl Scouts Council in Puerto Rico, and Junior Achievement of West Kentucky.

• The average gift size was $9.2 million.

This article was provided to The Associated Press by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. Drew Lindsay is a senior writer at the Chronicle. Email: drew.lindsay@philanthropy.com. The AP and the Chronicle receive support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP and the Chronicle are solely responsible for all content. For all of AP's philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.