New coach, similar ethos as Marsch prepares for Leeds debut

Bielsa’s Leeds was slightly found out this season, with four straight losses — conceding 17 goals in the process — dropping the team to within two points of the relegation zone.

Marsch said he knows his players have to improve defensively and that there will be a “modifying of tactics," but challenged them to show the same fearlessness they had under Bielsa.

“I used to have an equation — fear to fail equals failure,” Marsch said. “And the way we play is fearless. We have a lot of fearless young men here, we have to tap into that fearlessness and it will help us in the situation like this.

“The way we play is, making mistakes is never a bad thing. Because we are aggressive to win the ball back, we are aggressive to impose our will on the opponent at all times.”

Marsch, who is back in work nearly three months after leaving German team Leipzig, said his “ethos fits well” with his new club.

“Even where I’m from, Milwaukee in Wisconsin, reminds me a little bit of what Leeds is,” he said. “I come from a hard-working family. My father worked in a factory for 32 years.

“I only know working hard and giving everything I have.”

Leeds’ first game under Marsch is against Leicester on Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports