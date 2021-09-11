New capsule installed within pedestal where Lee statue stood

The capsule's installation, which a state government official confirmed was completed Saturday morning, contains remembrances of current events, including those related to COVID-19 and protests over racial injustice.

It was demonstrations last year over racism and police brutality nationwide — including in Richmond — following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis that led Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to order the removal of the enormous Lee statue. The statue was taken down Wednesday, almost a week after the Virginia Supreme Court cleared the way with a decision involving litigation that had blocked the removal.