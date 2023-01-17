BreakingNews
Watch live: Next portion of Hamilton train station being relocated today
journal-news logo
X

New 'Buzz Books' compilation includes Nancy Horan, MLK bio

Nation & World
18 minutes ago
Fiction by Elizabeth Acevedo, Nancy Horan and Abraham Verghese, and a new biography of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are among dozens of upcoming works excerpted in a free e-book compilation

NEW YORK (AP) — Fiction by Elizabeth Acevedo, Nancy Horan and Abraham Verghese, and a new biography of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are among dozens of upcoming works excerpted in a free e-book compilation.

“Buzz Books 2023: Spring/Summer" was released Tuesday by the industry newsletter Publishers Lunch. It includes passages from Acevedo's debut novel for adults, ”Family Lore"; Horan's “The House of Lincoln," the latest historical novel from the author of the bestselling “Loving Frank”; and Verghese's “The Covenant of Water,” his first novel since his million seller from 2009, “Cutting for Stone.”

“Buzz Books” also features Jonathan Eig's biography “King: A Life,” Héctor Tobar's memoir “Our Migrant Souls,” and Ned Blackhawk's “The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History.”

In Other News
1
Jordan protests to Israel after envoy blocked from holy site
2
Norway archaeologists find 'world's oldest runestone'
3
Passenger's video captures last moments before Nepal crash
4
Madonna unveils 2023 North America and European tour dates
5
Service set for Tyre Nichols, who died after Memphis arrest
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top