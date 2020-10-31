New Berlin airport opens 9 years late with little ceremony

The opening of the new airport's Terminal 2 has been delayed until early next year because it isn't currently needed. Luetke Daldrup said that investing in the airport would pay off in the long term and it “will be an important guarantor for the economic development of the region.”

BER is located just outside Berlin's city limits, with connections to the German capital and beyond from a railway station underneath the main terminal. Its opening spells the end for the former West Berlin's relatively central but cramped Tegel airport, the busier of the two small Cold War-era airports that so far served the reunited city.

Special flights by budget carrier Easyjet and Lufthansa were the first to land at the new airport on Saturday. That kicks off a week-long transition, with the last flight from Tegel due to depart on Nov. 8. The former East Berlin's Schoenefeld airport, which is located across the runways from BER, is being incorporated into the new airport as its “Terminal 5.”

Tegel and Schoenefeld handled a total 35.6 million passengers last year, putting Berlin in third place in Germany behind the Frankfurt and Munich hubs.

The airport's opening prompted protests by climate activists, several of whom climbed onto the main building's roof hours before the first flights landed. Police officers brought them down.

