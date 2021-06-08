New Belarusian law threatens protesters with years in prison

The legislation also introduces two-year prison terms for posting “banned information,” such as calls for the government's ouster, on the web.

It follows up on another law approved by Lukashenko last month that bans news media from doing live reports on unauthorized demonstrations and allows the Information Ministry to shut down a media organization without a court order.

Belarusian authorities have relentlessly cracked down on journalists, including blocking several major news websites and outlawing opposition-leaning messaging app channels as extremist.

The European Union and the United States have responded to the clampdown by slapping sanctions on Belarusian officials involved in allegedly rigging the August vote and repressions against the opposition. Outraged by the Ryanair flight's diversion, the EU also has slapped Belarus with new restrictions, barring the country's flag carrier from its skies and airports and advising European airlines to avoid the Belarusian airspace.

On Tuesday, diplomats from the EU, the U.S., the U.K., Switzerland and Japan met with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei.

In a statement issued after the meeting, they said they emphasized to Makei that “the crisis in Belarus is escalating: the persecution of the opposition, media, civil society, and the society at large, including the Polish community in Belarus, has increased.”

They urged the Belarusian authorities to end the crackdown on protests, independent media and civil society, release all political prisoners, investigate human rights abuses and launch an inclusive political process resulting in free and fair elections.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko listens to his son, President of the Belarusian National Olympic Committee Viktor Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Sergei Shelega/BelTA Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Sergei Shelega Credit: Sergei Shelega

Protesters hold a banner reading "You know what to do" , and old Belarusian national flags during a protest demanding freedom for political prisoners in Belarus near Medininkai, Lithuanian-Belarusian border crossing east of Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a law that threatens demonstrators with years in prison. It was the latest move in a relentless crackdown on protests against his rule. The law, which was signed Tuesday, envisages a prison sentence of up to three years for the participants in unsanctioned protests who had faced sanctions for joining them on at least two occasions over a year. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis

A protester holds a banner reading "Lukashenko - terrorist", old Belarusian and Lithuanian national flags during a protest demanding freedom for political prisoners in Belarus near Medininkai, Lithuanian-Belarusian border crossing east of Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a law that threatens demonstrators with years in prison. It was the latest move in a relentless crackdown on protests against his rule. The law, which was signed Tuesday, envisages a prison sentence of up to three years for the participants in unsanctioned protests who had faced sanctions for joining them on at least two occasions over a year. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis

Protesters hold banners reading "You know what to do" , "Lukashenko - terrorist" and old Belarusian national flags during a protest demanding freedom for political prisoners in Belarus near Medininkai, Lithuanian-Belarusian border crossing east of Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a law that threatens demonstrators with years in prison. It was the latest move in a relentless crackdown on protests against his rule. The law, which was signed Tuesday, envisages a prison sentence of up to three years for the participants in unsanctioned protests who had faced sanctions for joining them on at least two occasions over a year. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis