New auto sales up in 2021, but long way before full recovery

IHS Markit analyst Phil Amsrud, who follows automotive chips, said supplies won't improve immediately.

“We're seeing 2022 as being an improvement over 2021, but it's not going to start January third or fourth,” he said, adding that the second half should be better than the first.

There are signs that the number of vehicles on dealer lots is growing, though. It rose to more than 1 million last month for the first time since August, Krebs said. But that's still 1.5 million below 2020 and 2.5 million fewer than in 2019.

Cox is predicting that U.S. new vehicle sales sales will increase by more than 1 million this year, to around 16 million.

Amsrud attributed the vehicle inventory growth more to automakers managing the chip shortage better, rather than any dramatic growth in chip supplies. Many have diverted the chips they get to more expensive models with higher profit margins.

Because of strong demand and low supplies, J.D. Power says the average new vehicle price rose to $45,743 in December, 20% higher than a year ago and the first time it finished above $45,000.

Sedans definitely aren't driving demand for new vehicles. J.D. Power reports that SUVs and pickup trucks accounted for a record 80.2% of new vehicle sales in December.

Cox is predicting that Toyota outsold General Motors in the U.S. for the first time in history. That's largely because GM was hit harder by the chip shortage, especially early in the year.

Krebs, meanwhile, isn't sure if GM will be able to unseat Toyota this year because Toyota has managed the chip shortage better and has a faster distribution.