New Australian leader Albanese makes whirlwind world debut

For his efforts, however, he received friendly greetings from other leaders.

Kishida, in his opening remarks, took note of Albanese's tight schedule, offering his “heartfelt appreciation for coming all the way to Japan right after the elections.” Modi said Albanese’s presence in Tokyo within 24 hours of his swearing-in “demonstrates the strength of our friendship within the Quad and your commitment to it.”

At the summit, Albanese stressed Australia’s unwavering commitment to the regional forum and stressed his country’s efforts to deal with climate change and look for greater engagement with Southeast Asian countries. He did not mention aggressive security moves by China, which many countries in Asia view with worry.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wrote to congratulate Albanese on his election victory, in what Australian media described as a thawing of relations after years of tension over Australian laws designed to outlaw covert foreign interference in politics, which many see as aimed at China.

"It is an honor that this is my first act as prime minister to attend this important Quad leaders' meeting here in Japan," Albanese said in his opening remarks at Tuesday’s summit at the Japanese prime minister’s office. “We have had a change of government in Australia. But Australia’s commitment to the Quad has not changed and will not change.”

After what has been a smooth diplomatic debut, he will face a spate of domestic demands when he returns home Wednesday and attempts to fulfill his campaign promises. On the list are tackling climate change, affordable child care and strengthening Medicare.

___

McGuirk reported from Canberra, Australia.

Caption President Joe Biden, right, meets with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the Quad leaders summit meeting at Kantei Palace, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci Caption President Joe Biden, right, meets with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the Quad leaders summit meeting at Kantei Palace, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci