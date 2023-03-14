New atmospheric river brings rain, wind to soggy California

Along the Southern California coast, evacuation orders began at 8 a.m. in Santa Barbara County for several areas burned by wildfires in recent years, creating increased risk of flash floods and debris flows.

The storm added to woes that caused emergency declarations for 40 counties.

In addition to evacuation orders, more than 71,600 people were under evacuation warnings and 546 people were in shelters, said Brian Ferguson, spokesperson for the California Office of Emergency Services.

More flooding was expected on the central coast, where the Pajaro River swelled with runoff from last week's atmospheric river. Authorities had not received reports of any deaths or missing persons related to the storm as of Monday afternoon.

The levee breach grew to at least 400 feet (120 meters) since the failure late Friday, officials said. More than 8,500 people were forced to evacuate, and about 50 people were rescued as the water rose that night.

Pajaro, an unincorporated community known for its strawberry crops, was largely flooded. Some residents of the largely Latino farmworker community stayed. Others went to an emergency shelter where they wondered what became of their homes.

“We live seven houses away from the river and the water level was six feet high, seven probably,” said evacuee Andres Garcia. “So we probably lost everything.”

A second 100-foot breach (30 meters) in the levee opened closer to the Pacific coast, providing a “relief valve” for floodwaters to recede near the mouth of the river, officials said at a news conference Monday.

Built in the late 1940s to provide flood protection, the levee was a known risk for decades and had several breaches in the 1990s. Emergency repairs to a section of the berm were undertaken in January. A $400 million rebuild is set to begin in the next few years.

“We had so many years of drought and they could’ve fixed the levee way back and they didn’t," said Garcia, the Pajaro evacuee. "This is the second time it happened. Back in 1995, same thing. We lost everything.”

The river separates Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. Highway 1, a main link between the two counties, was closed along with several other roads.

Monterey County officials also warned that the Salinas River could cause significant flooding, cutting off the city of Monterey and the rest of the peninsula.

Undersheriff Keith Boyd said first responders have rescued about 170 people who were stranded within the county's evacuation areas since Friday, including a woman and her baby who got stuck trying to drive through high waters.

Winery and agricultural experts from the region said they are concerned about the storms' effect on crops — both ones in the ground that are currently submerged and ones that should be planted for the upcoming growing season.

