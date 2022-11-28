New arrest warrant issued for McCann suspect in other cases

The Braunschweig state court said it has approved an arrest warrant on the grounds that there is “urgent reason” to believe he was behind three cases of serious rape and two cases of child sexual abuse. The arrest warrant must still be approved by authorities in Italy, where he was arrest in 2018 before being extradited to Germany.

The Braunschweig court has said a decision on whether to send the case to trial — a necessary step in the German legal process — is still pending. Due to its calendar of other cases, the opening of any trial cannot be expected before next year, it said.