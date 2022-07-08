BreakingNews
Five Points intersection to completely close tonight as roundabout work moves forward
journal-news logo
X

New arrest linked to murder of Amazon expert and journalist

A sign that reads in Portuguese "Justice for Dom and Bruno" and with images of the British journalist Dom Phillips, on the left, and the indigenous specialist Bruno Pereira is displayed on the Arcos da Lapa aqueduct during a protest by environmental groups to ask for justice for their deaths, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Combined ShapeCaption
A sign that reads in Portuguese "Justice for Dom and Bruno" and with images of the British journalist Dom Phillips, on the left, and the indigenous specialist Bruno Pereira is displayed on the Arcos da Lapa aqueduct during a protest by environmental groups to ask for justice for their deaths, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Nation & World
Updated 11 minutes ago
Brazil’s federal police have arrested a fourth man possibly involved in the murder of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira in the Amazon's Javari Valley

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's federal police said Friday they arrested a man to investigate his possible links with illegal fishing in the area where British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira were killed just over a month ago.

This is the fourth arrest since the beginning of the investigation, and police said in a press conference Friday that the investigation continued, to “see if more people are involved”.

Authorities said they are investigating whether the man arrested on Thursday for presenting fake documents has ties to illegal fishing activities in the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory, which borders Peru and Colombia. The man's identity is unknown.

The region holds a long conflict between Indigenous tribes and poor fishermen hired to invade the Javari Valley to catch arapaima, turtles and game. Pereira, who was an official of Brazil's Indigenous affairs bureau, fought these invasions for years and had received multiple threats.

Phillips was traveling with Pereira, researching for a book about how to save the world's largest rainforest.

Their bodies were found last month after fisherman Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, nicknamed Pelado, confessed he killed Phillips, 57, and Pereira, before leading police to their remains. Police also arrested Pelado’s brother, fisherman Oseney da Costa de Oliveira.

The case, until now in the hands of state authorities, was transferred to a federal judge this week.

In Other News
1
UK leader hopefuls jostle as Johnson digs in for final weeks
2
German energy giant Uniper asks for bailout amid Ukraine war
3
Don't worry Boris: They still love you in Ukraine
4
Tear gas: Senators decry lack of federal safety assessment
5
Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top