New AD Danny WHite hires Josh Heupel to join him at Vols

Athletic director Danny White announced he has hired Heupel as Tennessee's 27th head coach. He's now the Vols' fifth different head coach, not counting interim or acting coaches, since the end of the 2008 season.

White said they looked at a number of candidates before coming to Heupel, someone he has worked with the past three years. White said Heupel wins with integrity, has a history of winning titles and is an architect of explosive offenses.