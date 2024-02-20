Nets name former UConn coach Kevin Ollie their interim head coach, replacing Jacque Vaughn

The 51-year-old Ollie, who played 13 seasons in the league, takes over a team that has a 21-33 record and is in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Nets dropped five of their past six games, including a 50-point loss to the Celtics in their last game.

Ollie coach UConn for six seasons (2012-18). The Los Angeles native then spent two years (2021-23) as head of coaching and basketball development for Overtime Elite before joining the Nets.

Overtime Elite is a league for 16- to 20-year-olds that compensates players with money to be used as pay or scholarship money if they don't turn pro.

Vaughn finished 71-68 with the Nets, guiding them into the playoffs on two separate stints.

