Nets donate $50,000 to recovery after subway shooting

The shooting occurred at a station in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn that is the one closest to the Nets' training center, where they held their morning shootaround Tuesday.

“That’s the subway stop for our practice facility and for our office,” Nets coach Steve Nash said before the game. “My kids go to school not exceedingly far, so it does hit home and you just feel for all those affected and you recognize that we have a lot of growing to do as a society and a community, and you just feel for everybody in our community that was affected.”