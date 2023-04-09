Nets' Bridges starts 83rd game, extends streak, then leaves

“I’m going to bring these other dudes around and I’m going to say it in front of them and I’m going to tell them that ‘you’re basically going to go into the game and you’re going to foul, and then I’m going to get your tail out of the game,’” Vaughn said. “There you go.”

That's what happened. The 76ers won the jump ball and Bridges rushed over to grab Shake Milton before being subbed out by David Duke Jr.

Bridges actually missed a game this season but it didn't count against him. The Nets played on the night the trade was completed, but it was finalized too close to the start for him to play and he was listed as “inactive — trade pending” in the official box score. The NBA ruled that it would not count as a missed game because he wasn't eligible.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports